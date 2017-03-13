Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Mi...

Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

In the annual Beaufort Twilight run on March 18, 2017, former USCB All-American marathoner Joy Miller won both the 10-mile race - at twilight - and the 5K in the afternoon. Nelson graduated from USCB in 2016.

