Take a sneak a peek at this house on the Beaufort Architects Tour
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's Architect's Tour on March 18, 2017 will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry, at 721 Ribaut Road.
