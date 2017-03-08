Take a sneak a peek at this house on ...

Take a sneak a peek at this house on the Beaufort Architects Tour

15 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

The Historic Beaufort Foundation's Architect's Tour on March 18, 2017 will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry, at 721 Ribaut Road.

