Surface Warfare JO Manning, on Midrats

When is there ever too much of a good thing? Is our officer manning policy in the Surface Warfare Community resulting in too many JOs chasing too few hours of experience actually performing one of their most important professional duties, the safe and effective maneuver of a ship at sea? Do we have our numbers, policies, and priorities right to ensure we are giving out Surface Warfare Officers the opportunity to master the fundamentals of any respected leader at sea? Building off his article in the March 2017 Proceedings, Too Many SWOs per Ship , our guest for the full hour this Sunday from 5-6pm Eastern will be Lieutenant Brendan Cordial, USN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CDR Salamander.

