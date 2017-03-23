Steel cables to replace wood railings on Boundary Street boardwalk
Because wood panels are blocking views of the marsh, the boardwalk project will now cost an extra $143,682 to have them replaced with steel cables. Steel cables were installed on the Spanish Moss Trail shown here.
