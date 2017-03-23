Steel cables to replace wood railings...

Steel cables to replace wood railings on Boundary Street boardwalk

Because wood panels are blocking views of the marsh, the boardwalk project will now cost an extra $143,682 to have them replaced with steel cables. Steel cables were installed on the Spanish Moss Trail shown here.

