Statehouse effort to stop bans on plastic bags stumbles

An effort to prohibit local bans on single-use plastic bags was dealt a major setback in the South Carolina House of Representatives Tuesday. Considered an assault on home rule by many legislators, House bill H. 3529 would prevent other cities and counties from following in the footsteps of Folly Beach and the Isle of Palms by placing restrictions on the sale and distribution of plastic bags and certain disposable containers.

