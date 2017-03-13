Soon-to-be public park in Old Town Bl...

Soon-to-be public park in Old Town Bluffton

The Town of Bluffton and Beaufort County have partnered to buy a plot of land at 111 Calhoun Street in Old Town. The 1.3-acre parcel, purchased for $1.5 million, and split evenly between the two entities, is adjacent to the May River and across the street from Church of the Cross.

