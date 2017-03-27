Solar farms to help customers save mo...

Solar farms to help customers save money in Beaufort County

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

It provides solutions for residents living in the more rural parts of Jasper, Beaufort and Hampton counties. Over the past few months they've been working on a project to bring even more options and better service to it's members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar 3 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC