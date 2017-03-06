She worked to change Beaufort forever...

She worked to change Beaufort forever. Now hear her story.

Abbie Holmes Christensen moved to Beaufort during the Civil War, began teaching black students as a teenager and later participated in the temperance and women's suffrage movements. Her story will be the subject of a Beaufort History Museum lecture at 2 p.m. March 14 at the Beaufort County Library's Beaufort branch when Annie Christensen Pollitzer talks about her great-great grandmother's life and legacy.

