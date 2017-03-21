Residents with noise, property concerns near MCAS Beaufort now have more ears
Northern Beaufort County residents who have issues from jet noise to how they can use their property will soon have more options to reach the military's ear. More than a dozen people expressed concern over the noise from the growing F-35B program at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and how their property might be affected in the future during a northern Beaufort County planning committee meeting Monday.
