Prison photo of Hollywood man accused of killing women prompts mistrial in murder case
A prison photograph of Jerry Lee Manigault, a Hollywood sex offender charged in the deaths of elderly women in Beaufort and Charleston counties, derailed his first murder trial Wednesday. The S.C. Department of Corrections photo that emerged during the first day of prosecution testimony could have suggested that Manigault had a prior criminal history and influence the jury's verdict, a judge ruled in declaring a mistrial in the Beaufort proceeding.
