Planned Parenthood clinics in South C...

Planned Parenthood clinics in South Carolina and beyond face possible cuts under Republican plan

Sunday Read more: Post and Courier

A Republican health bill introduced March 6 would take away patients' ability to bill Medicaid for services received at Planned Parenthood. Medicaid paid the Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia more than $68,000 in the 2015-2016 year.

