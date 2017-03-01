Pat Conroya s grave another chapter in storied life
Cassandra King, Pat Conroy's widow, talks about the mementos that people have left on Pat Conroy's grave and what they mean to her on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the week leading up to the first anniversary of his death. Elizabeth McCormick of Woodstock, Georgia, has come to a neatly kept Gullah cemetery on a back road of St. Helena Island to visit the grave of author Pat Conroy of Beaufort.
