On Midrats 26 March 2017- Episode 377: Too Many SWOs at Sea?

When is there ever too much of a good thing? Is our officer manning policy in the Surface Warfare Community resulting in too many JOs chasing too few hours of experience actually performing one of their most important professional duties, the safe and effective maneuver of a ship at sea? Do we have our numbers, policies, and priorities right to ensure we are giving out Surface Warfare Officers the opportunity to master the fundamentals of any respected leader at sea? Building off his article in the March 2017 Proceedings, Too Many SWOs per Ship , our guest for the full hour will be Lieutenant Brendan Cordial, USN.

