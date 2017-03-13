More Beaufort County first responders are carrying drug to combat opioid overdoses
More Beaufort County first responders are equipped to administer a drug to counteract opioid overdoses, while other agencies are considering the possibility. Burton Fire District trained firefighters and emergency medical technicians to begin using Narcan in February.
