Travel ban causes Girl Guides of Canada to nix U.S. travel - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports Citing concerns that some of its members may be turned away at the border, the Girl Guides of Canada has decided to stop traveling to the U.S. - Girl Guides of Canada, the Canadian equivalent to the Girl Scouts, said it is not approving future travel to the U.S. The Trump administration's new ban, unveiled March 6, has caused problems. The ban blocks travelers that hail from six predominantly Muslim countries.

