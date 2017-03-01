McLeod Plantation presents Sonja Griffin Evans American Gullah paintings this weekend
McLeod Plantation's new art series presents visitors with artistic and cultural expressions inspired by the people who once inhabited the plantation - and this weekend they host Sonja Griffin Evans and her American Gullah paintings. On March 4 and 5 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. visitors can check out Evans' work , free with admission to McLeod.
