In Beaufort, low-key group pushes bac...

In Beaufort, low-key group pushes back on immigration enforcement plan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Lady's Island resident Diane Schmid holds her sign during a protest Tuesday of Sheriff P.J. Tanner's plan to partner with federal agents on immigration enforcement. A protester holds a sign Tuesday in Beaufort during a rally opposing Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner's plan to revive the 287 program allowing a unit of deputies to enforce federal immigration laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar 3 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Beaufort County was issued at March 15 at 3:37PM EDT

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC