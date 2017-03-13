Immigration advocates protest against...

Immigration advocates protest against 287(g) task force in Bluffton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

More than 100 people gathered during lunch hour March 14, 2017, outside the U.S. Post Office in Bluffton to protest Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner's request to reinstate the agency's partnership with ICE under the controversial 287 program. President Donald Trump surprised a group of visitors Tuesday morning on the first day the White House was open for tours since he became president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar 3 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Beaufort County was issued at March 15 at 10:02PM EDT

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,581,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC