How a road trip can drive you toward a splash of color and art

File: Marc Hayward, of the Beaufort Arts Council, talks Feb. 25, 2016, about the 25-foot-wide billboards being used to display the winning pieces in the inaugural ArtPop installation that are being displayed on Adams Outdoor Advertising billboards throughout the Lowcountry. ArtPop seeks to beautify the roadside and promote local artists' work on billboards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.