How a chance meeting brought a Holocaust survivora s message to a Lowcountry school
Diny K. Adkins, a survivor of the Holocaust, talks with two students from Lowcountry Montessori School on March 20, 2017, at Praise Assembly of God in Port Royal while holding the doll she had in hiding during World War II. Adkins grandfather gave her the doll that she named Aneke Pop, which was taken away from her at a concentration camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC