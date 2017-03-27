Four vie for school board vacancy in ...

Four vie for school board vacancy in Tuesdaya s special election

Voters on Lady's Island, St. Helena Island and in part of Beaufort will choose a new Beaufort County School Board member Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant last December by Michael Rivers, the District 3 board member who was a frequent critic of superintendent Jeff Moss. The candidates to replace Rivers, who was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in November, are former Beaufort County school board chairman Fred Washington Jr.; retired educator Cynthia Gregory-Smalls; St. Helena Island businessman William Smith; and mortician Buryl Garnett Sumpter.

