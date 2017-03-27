Fisherman's shark encounter: 'I freaked out when I looked into the huge black eye'
Fisherman's shark encounter: 'I freaked out when I looked into t - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports Jannick Schroder and his friends were bottom fishing off the Wrightsville Beach coast earlier this month when they encountered, not one, but two sharks. Schroder said one of their baits attracted what they believed was a 135-175 lbs.
Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
