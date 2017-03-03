First paint strokes kick off Community Mural Project
Technical College of the Lowcountry president Richard Gough walks Mather alumna Helen Brown to the tunnel to put the first paint stroke on the Community Mural Project. Artists Hank Herring, Diane Dunham and Sharon Reilly stand in front of the Adinkra symbols painted on the Technical College of the Lowcountry's tunnel.
