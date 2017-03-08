Fatal fire in Burton 'fully involved' when victim pulled from mobile home

The victim of Monday night's fatal fire in Burton was Doreen Joy Vargas, 53, who died in the blaze, which was reported around 10:30 p.m. on March 6, 2017, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release. When firefighters got to the mobile home, at 327 Shanklin Road in Beaufort, it was "fully involved," Dan Byrne, engineer and paramedic with the Burton Fire District, said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.