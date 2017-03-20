Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation
The cause of a fire at 3 Bristlestone Court is still under investigation by the Bluffton Township fire marshals after it destroyed a home around 9:15 a.m. on the morning of Monday, March 20, 2017. Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' About 75 people gathered outside the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office in Beaufort on March 14, 2017, to protest Sheriff P.J. Tanner's plan to allow a team of deputies to act as federal immigration agents, as part of the so-called 287 program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC