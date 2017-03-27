District 3 school board race too close to call

The race to fill the Beaufort County's school board vacancy in District 3 is destined to go down to the wire, as a mere five votes separated the two leading vote-getters Tuesday night with only provisional and challenged ballots yet to be counted. With 13 of the district's 14 precincts reporting, retired educator Cynthia Gregory-Smalls held a 339-334 edge over St. Helena businessman William Smith.

