Deadly highs: Fentanyl-laced heroin deaths on the rise in Beaufort, Jasper counties

After three drug overdoses occurred in Beaufort County last weekend, Beaufort County Coroner Edward Allen and Sheriff P.J. Tanner convened a workshop of area officials, with the media in attendance, to discuss how to deal with the problem on March 30, 2017. Here, Allen and Tanner describe the dangers of the new and very powerful synthetic opioids like fenatyl.

