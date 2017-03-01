CSU students help repair Vet's home i...

CSU students help repair Vet's home in HOH Redeeming the Block program

CSU students help repair Vet's home in HOH Redeeming the Block p - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports COLUMBUS, GA Dozens of student volunteers from Columbus State University spent their Saturday honoring a local veteran and his family by adding something new to their home. This is the third straight year House of Heroes has gone out into the community and offer to add some new life to veterans' homes, and this year's start was no exception.

