Confederate grave markers taken from historic Sheldon church near Beaufort
The iron Southern Cross of Honor has been stolen from three Confederate soldier graves like this one in the historic Old Sheldon Church graveyard near Yemassee. Provided by Kelly Gomez of Far Enough Photography.
