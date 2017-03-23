Coming attraction: what's next at the Santa Elena Center
At the March 24, 2017 unveiling for the Santa Elena Center's scale model of Fort San Marcos, the 1577 fort built by Spanish colonists on what is now Parris Island, Santa Elena Foundation board chairman Andy Beall describes the next step: creating an augmented reality video of the fort. Broad Creek, Calibogue Sound, Skull Creek.
