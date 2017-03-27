Carolina Panthers visit Bluffton to spread healthy message

Carolina Panthers Graham Gano and Thomas Davis Sr. visited the students at Red Cedar Elementary School to talk about Fuel Up to PLAY 60 and the importance of being healthy on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Bluffton. Following the Road Shark 5k, the May River High School track and cross country teams dedicated a garden next to the field to the late Grace Sulak, who died in May of 2016 in a hit-and-run car crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.