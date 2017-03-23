Can you help? Volunteer opportunities available throughout Beaufort County

Seeking volunteers for the Hilton Head Island Relay For Life event to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. April 21 at Shelter Cove Community Park. Volunteers are needed for this annual fundraising event for recruiting teams, planning the survivors' dinner, day-of-event logistics, contacting sponsors and donors, helping with luminaria sale, requesting silent auction donations, organizing entertainment, hosting your own event, and other needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.