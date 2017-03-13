Beaufort residents displaced since Hurricane Matthew hope for long-term solutions
Angela Gilstrap stands in front of the home that she shares with her boyfriend, Ron Holzkamp, on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Beaufort. Their home was severely damaged by flooding during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and they have been living in an RV with three of her children and their two dogs for the past five months while the house has undergone repairs.
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
