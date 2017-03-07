Beaufort County program plans report on conservation
An analysis of the economic benefits of land conservation and parks is being prepared for the Beaufort County Rural and Critical Land Preservation Program. The report will look at the relationship between conserved lands and parks in the areas of enhanced property value, recreation use, health of area residents, tourism, reduction in stormwater runoff, reduction in air pollution, economic development, agriculture, defense and conservation.
