A Sheriffa s Office phone call could send this protest to Bluffton instead of Hilton Head
Local activists planning to protest Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner's desire to revive a controversial immigration-law-enforcement program said they were met with resistance from the Town of Hilton Head and felt intimidated by the sheriff when seeking permission to hold the event next week. Mitch Siegel of Lowcountry Indivisible said the group was planning a "peaceful and respectful" rally on Tuesday afternoon against Tanner's initiative to reinstate the 287 Program , which allows specially trained deputies to enforce federal immigration law - including investigation, apprehension or detention of immigrants who are in the United States illegally - under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC