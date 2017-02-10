Your rights when confronted by immigr...

Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

With Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents reported to be in the area, Bluffton immigration lawyer Aimee Deverall describes, in English and Spanish on Feb. 10, 2017, the rights a person has when confronted by immigration enforcement officials. A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 278 at John Smith Road in Hardeeville caused a traffic delay of about a half hour around 5:30 p.m., Feb. 7, 2017.

