Womena s March echoes in the Lowcountry as Beaufort County women make bigger plans

Just three weeks after protesters gathered for the Women's March in cities across the country, a smaller, yet just as determined group in Beaufort County was working on phase two Saturday afternoon. About 70 women and a few supporting men joined Chris Chiaviello in her home in Beaufort for a "huddle," or a small group of informal conversation, as part of the Women's March 10 Actions in the First 100 Days campaign to further organize their initiatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.