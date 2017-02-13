Womena s March echoes in the Lowcountry as Beaufort County women make bigger plans
Just three weeks after protesters gathered for the Women's March in cities across the country, a smaller, yet just as determined group in Beaufort County was working on phase two Saturday afternoon. About 70 women and a few supporting men joined Chris Chiaviello in her home in Beaufort for a "huddle," or a small group of informal conversation, as part of the Women's March 10 Actions in the First 100 Days campaign to further organize their initiatives.
