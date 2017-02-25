USCB mathematics professor selected a...

USCB mathematics professor selected as Fulbright recipient

University of South Carolina Beaufort professor and chair of mathematics Manuel J. Sanders has been selected for a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program to conduct research in Finland for the 2017-18 academic year. The Fulbright Program is an international educational exchange program designed to "increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries."

