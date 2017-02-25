USCB mathematics professor selected as Fulbright recipient
University of South Carolina Beaufort professor and chair of mathematics Manuel J. Sanders has been selected for a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program to conduct research in Finland for the 2017-18 academic year. The Fulbright Program is an international educational exchange program designed to "increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC