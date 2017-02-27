Transplanted Midwesterner makes a mean Brunswick Stew

Tucked between the barbecue purveyors at the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ festival in Port Royal on Feb. 25, 2017 was Mike Reilley's booth, featuring free samples his KC Mike's Smokin' Brunswick Stew. Here, the former Missourian turned Beaufort resident describes how he used his Midwestern barbecue-making skills to concoct a Brunswick Stew recipe that even pleases his wife, Nancy, who grew up eating Brunswick Stew in Atlanta.

