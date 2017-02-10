The men behind the voices
Eric Esquivel, president and publisher of La Isla Magazine, talks about the purpose behind the immigration rally held at Congressman Mark Sanford's office on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Beaufort. David Adame, a 20-year-old student who lives on Hilton Head Island, is advocating for in-state tuition for unauthorized immigrants here under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
