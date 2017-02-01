SC "Dark Money" Scandal Growing

The powerful politician who wants to regulate political speech in South Carolina under the pretenses of doing away with "dark money" has landed in the middle of a major scandal involving his efforts to solicit you guessed it dark money. S.C. Senate president Hugh Leatherman - known around Palmetto political circles as the "Godfather of Pork" - was busted by this website recently for his role in an attempted shakedown of crony capitalist leaders.

