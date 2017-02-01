SC "Dark Money" Scandal Growing
The powerful politician who wants to regulate political speech in South Carolina under the pretenses of doing away with "dark money" has landed in the middle of a major scandal involving his efforts to solicit you guessed it dark money. S.C. Senate president Hugh Leatherman - known around Palmetto political circles as the "Godfather of Pork" - was busted by this website recently for his role in an attempted shakedown of crony capitalist leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC