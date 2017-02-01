Residents concerned with traffic as Boundary St. Project moves forward
A few months ago the new intersection at Robert Smalls Parkway opened, and now crews are working to finish another crucial part of this project Workers have carved out a new connection between the north and south ends of First Street over the past several weeks. It runs parallel to Boundary Street behind the Walgreens and Chick-fil-A, and within the next couple of weeks, the road will be paved and opened for public use.
