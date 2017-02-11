Picturing history: Rhett Home, Beaufort, S.C.
On Dec. 25, 1832, the Prophet Joseph Smith prophesied that "wars will shortly come to pass, beginning at the rebellion of South Carolina, which will eventually terminate in the death and misery of many souls." He continued, "For behold, the Southern States shall be divided against the Northern States, and the Southern States will call on other nations ..." .
