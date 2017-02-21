Lawsuit: Hemingwaya s Bistro Jello sh...

Lawsuit: Hemingwaya s Bistro Jello shots played role in Beaufort County employeea s firing

Read more: The Island Packet

While Hemingway's Bistro fights to keep its liquor license, the Beaufort watering hole's popular $1 Jello shots play a prominent role in an unusual lawsuit recently filed against Beaufort County. Harry "Trey" Matthews, who worked as an appraiser in the assessor's office, is suing the county - along with county administrator Gary Kubic and assessor Gary James - for wrongful termination following a series of events that included a trip to the Bay Street bar to pick up a box of Jello shots to bring to last year's Beaufort Water Festival , according to the suit.

