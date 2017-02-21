Jennifer Pinckney: 'I'm making the best of it.'

Jennifer Pinckney, widow of S.C. Senator Clementa Pinckney, talks about how speaking to students is helping her to grieve on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, after speaking at Battery Creek High School, in Beaufort. Senator Pinckney was one of the nine people who were killed in the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015 in Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.