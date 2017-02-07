Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'
Eric Esquivel, president and publisher of La Isla Magazine, talks about the purpose behind the immigration rally held at Congressman Mark Sanford's office on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Beaufort. Beaufort preschool and kindergarten age students share their thoughts about Valentine's Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at The Little Brown School in Port Royal and Holy Trinity Classical School in Beaufort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC