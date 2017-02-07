Immigration policy rally held outside...

Immigration policy rally held outside Rep. Mark Sanford's Beaufort office

Tuesday in Beaufort, groups gathered at Congressman Mark Sanford's office to rally against President Donald Trump's stance on immigration and asking him to support their cause. There was a large turnout gathered at Sanford's office, speaking out against President Trump's immigration policies.

