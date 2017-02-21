He died in Beaufort on this day in 1915. Now some will pay their respects
The ceremony is open to the public and will be held at Smalls' grave on the grounds of Tabernacle Baptist Church at 907 Craven St. at 5:30 p.m. Smalls, who died in Beaufort in 1915, became a Civil War hero and Reconstruction-era congressman after once having been enslaved. We've got you covered if you're looking for box scores and other late sports results that missed the printed newspaper because of early deadlines.
