Harriet Tubman monument sketch revealed
Courtesy of Kenneth Hodges Artist Ed Dwight has created sketches of the planned Harriet Tubman monument on the grounds of Beaufort's Tabernacle Baptist Church. Courtesy of Kenneth Hodges The monument will depict Harriet Tubman and the story of the Combahee raid, which began in Beaufort and helped free more than 700 slaves.
