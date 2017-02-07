Hampton County natives draft school c...

Hampton County natives draft school charter

Hampton County Guardian

According to Veronica Rea, Chair of the Palmetto Classical Charter School committee, and Cameron Runyan, committee member, their quest is to offer a viable education option for the parents of Hampton County students. With an anticipated start date of August, 2018, the fully public charter school will offer a classical model of education.

Beaufort, SC

